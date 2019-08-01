Car taken in Kapolei carjacking recovered today

Police recovered today a car in Honolulu that was taken in a July 25 carjacking in Kapolei.

Police said a masked man, armed with a handgun, approached a 45-year-old woman at 8 a.m. July 25 and took her 2017 Nissan Elantra. That case is classified as a first-degree robbery.

The Nissan was recovered unattended early today.

Police have not made any arrests in the robbery case.