Car taken in Kapolei carjacking recovered today

Police recovered today a car in Honolulu that was taken in a July 25 carjacking in Kapolei.
Police said a masked man, armed with a handgun, approached a 45-year-old woman at 8 a.m. July 25 and took her 2017 Nissan Elantra. That case is classified as a first-degree robbery.
The Nissan was recovered unattended early today.
Police have not made any arrests in the robbery case.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.