Department of Transportation schedules Safe Routes to School (SRTS) informational workshops

The Department of Transportation has scheduled Safe Routes to School (SRTS) informational workshops on Oahu and Maui and in Hilo.

Additional workshops will be scheduled later for Kauai and Kona.

SRTS programs have been used around the country to make it safer and more appealing for children to walk and bicycle to school. Federal funding is available for states to establish programs.

The workshop agenda includes engineering, education and enforcement issues, pick-up and drop-off area strategies, federal, state and county SRTS programs, and how communities can make SRTS happen.

Here’s the workshop schedule:

>> Aug. 27, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Wilson Elementary School library, 4945 Kilauea Ave.

>> Sept. 19, 3 to 4:30 p.m., DOT Maui District Office, 650 Palapala Drive, Kahului.

>> Sept. 26, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Kapolei Middle School cafeteria, 91-5335 Kapolei Parkway.

>> Oct. 22, 3 to 4:30 p.m., State Office Building, Conference Rms. B and C, 75 Aupuni St., Hilo.

To register, go to hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/srts/, call Tara Lucas at 692-7696 or email saferroutestoschool@hawaii.gov.