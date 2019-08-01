Dillingham Boulevard reopens following gas leak

A section of Dillingham Boulevard has reopened following a gas leak in Kalihi.
Police closed Dillingham from Middle Street to Puuhale Road shortly before 11:14 a.m. after a contractor conducting work in the area accidentally struck a gas line, causing a leak.
Hawaii Gas crews secured the leak and are in the process of repairing the line, said spokesman Alan Tang.
No injuries were reported.
Affected lanes on Dillingham Boulevard have since reopened as crews conduct repairs.
