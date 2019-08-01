Kalihi work furlough inmate goes missing

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Wednesday.
Francisco Ranit, 50, was due to return to the furlough center after work by 8:30 p.m.
He is serving time for second-degree robbery.
Ranit is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, 167 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state sheriffs at 586-1352.
