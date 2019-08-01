Maui crews battle 2,500-acre brush fire in Pukalani-Central Valley

Strong winds are fanning the flames of a brush fire below Pukalani that has spread into the Central Valley of Maui to 2,500 acres, the Maui Fire Department said.

The fire had grown exponentially from a mere 5 acres at 2:15 p.m. The blaze broke out at about 1:53 p.m. today on the Kihei side of Haleakala Highway below Pukalani and has extended into the Central Valley, MFD said.

The weather is hot and dry, with a wind advisory in effect and gusts of more than 20 mph.

The fire department is using various methods to contain the wildfire. It is using controlled burns to improve the perimeter lines. Fire crews are working to put out spot fires ahead of the main fire and private companies are using bulldozers to cut fire breaks.

At least 11 MFD units have been battling the blaze, including three MFD helicopters, which are making water drops.

Also Goodfellow Brothers (two bulldozers), Alpha Construction (one bulldozer), and Maui Pono (one bulldozer and two rakes) are assisting.

No homes are being threatened at this time, MFD said in an email.

No roads have been closed, but this could change at any time, MFD said.