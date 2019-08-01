Police arrest boy, 16, in knifepoint robbery in Aiea

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly wielded a knife at a 14-year-old boy and took his backpack in Aiea late Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at the 98-100 block of Kaonohi Street at 9:05 p.m.

Police said the suspect brandished a knife at the victim and demanded his property.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the victim reported the robbery to police after he left the scene.

Officers located the suspect in the area at 10:25 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.