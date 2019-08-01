Police arrest missing Laumaka work furlough inmate

Police tracked down a missing Laumaka work furlough inmate using his electronic GPS monitor, and arrested him today, the Department of Public Safety reported this afternoon.

Francisco Ranit failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center after work Wednesday night.

Police arrested him today on suspicion of second-degree escape and brought him to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Ranit is serving time for a second-degree robbery conviction. His next parole hearing is scheduled for October.

He is classified as a community custody inmate, the lowest classification status, in the work furlough program with pass privileges.