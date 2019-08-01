Thirty Meter Telescope supporters and opponents rally outside the state Capitol

Oahu Thirty Meter Telescope supporters are holding their second demonstration in favor of the $1.4 billion project at the state Capitol today.
Facebook group Imua TMT members are rallying at the state Capitol today to show their support for Gov. David Ige’s recent approval to extend the construction deadline for the $1.4 billion project atop Mauna Kea.
Forty TMT supporters gathered to wave signs in front of the state Capitol on Beretania Street. Meanwhile, 40 TMT opponents protested from across the street.
Watch the livestream below:
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.