Thirty Meter Telescope supporters and opponents rally outside the state Capitol

Facebook group Imua TMT members are rallying at the state Capitol today to show their support for Gov. David Ige’s recent approval to extend the construction deadline for the $1.4 billion project atop Mauna Kea.

Forty TMT supporters gathered to wave signs in front of the state Capitol on Beretania Street. Meanwhile, 40 TMT opponents protested from across the street.

