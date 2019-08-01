Letter: All of creation is sacred; let’s pursue knowledge

Of course Mauna Kea is sacred. So is Mauna Loa, so is Haleakala, so is the iwi-saturated land under the forest of Kakaako condos, so is Publics, so is Pipeline, so is the moon, and so are the stars that astronomers and wayfinders study. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.