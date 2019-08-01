 Letter: All of creation is sacred; let’s pursue knowledge
Letter: All of creation is sacred; let’s pursue knowledge

Of course Mauna Kea is sacred. So is Mauna Loa, so is Haleakala, so is the iwi-saturated land under the forest of Kakaako condos, so is Publics, so is Pipeline, so is the moon, and so are the stars that astronomers and wayfinders study. Read more

