 Susan Stanton’s ‘we, the invisibles’ makes Hawaii debut
Play

Susan Stanton’s ‘we, the invisibles’ makes Hawaii debut

  • By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Under her belt are a degree from New York University, an MFA from Yale’s School of Drama and writing residencies and productions all over the world. Now, Susan Stanton is coming home for her latest production. Read more

Previous Story
This is not a drill: Gridiron Show ticket sales start today

Scroll Up