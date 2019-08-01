 UH starting center Levao to miss significant time with injury
UH starting center Levao to miss significant time with injury

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Center Kohl Levao will miss a “significant part” of the Hawaii football team’s training camp because of an undisclosed injury, head coach Nick Rolovich confirmed on Wednesday. Read more

