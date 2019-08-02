Honolulu Zoo euthanizes 24-year-old giraffe

The Honolulu Zoo euthanized a 24-year-old female giraffe due to complications from old age on Thursday.

Zoo Director Linda Santos, veterinarians, curators and staff said the difficult decision was made in the best interest of Leola Sabuti, who was born in 1994 at the facility. They didn’t disclose what the complications were.

“Sabuti was one of three giraffes born and raised at the Honolulu Zoo and lived a long and healthy life as part of the zoo ‘ohana,” Santos said in a news release. “She was under strict daily observation to assess her quality of life, and after taking into account all of the information that we gathered, a unanimous decision was made early Thursday afternoon to put her to rest.”

Giraffes have an average life expectancy of about 20 years in the wild and roughly 25 years in captivity.

Last October, Sabuti’s 21-year-old brother Nairobi died, also from complications of old age. He was also born and raised at the zoo.

Their younger brother, Squirt, 19, is the only remaining giraffe at the Waikiki attraction, which has plans to bring in another giraffe.

Meanwhile, the zoo is working to get re-accredited after losing accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2016, hindering its ability to both breed and bring in exotic animals.

“The zoo’s been working hard for re-accreditation,” said Andrew Pereira, spokesman for the City and County of Honolulu. The City Council passed a measure a year ago to set aside half a percent of property tax revenues, or about about $6.5 million annually, for the zoo budget. “Animal welfare was never an issue with accreditation. It was always an issue with funding. We believe we have very good shot at re-accreditation.”