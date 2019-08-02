Maui brush fire scorches 5,300 acres, firefighters have it 60% contained

Rainfall early today helped fire crews contain a brush fire that broke out on Maui Thursday.

The Maui Fire Department said the blaze is currently 60% contained.

Firefighters initially responded to the fire at about 1:53 p.m. on the Kihei side of Haleakala Highway below Pukalani. Strong winds fanned the flames into Central Valley.

The brush fire scorched approximately 5,300 acres of land, primarily former sugar cane fields.

Fire crews have established fire breaks around the perimeter of the fire and are continuing to extinguish hot spots.

A Maui fire spokesman said flames damaged some power lines and irrigation equipment, but there were no reports of widespread power outages.