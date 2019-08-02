Tropical Storm Erick passes south of Big Island as Flossie nears Central Pacific





Although Tropical Storm Erick continued to weaken overnight on its path south of the islands, it brings with it a plethora of adverse weather conditions.

Tropical Storm Erick was centered about 250 miles southwest of Hilo and 310 miles south of Honolulu at 5 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and heading west-northwest at 14 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Erick is expected to become a tropical depression by Sunday, and a post-tropical remnant low Sunday night, the CPHC said.

A turn toward the northwest and a decrease in forward speed is expected over the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Erick will pass by well to the south of the main Hawaiian Islands today and tonight, weather officials said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from Erick’s center.

Despite the relative near-miss for the islands, the National Weather Service expects potential rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches for parts of the islands.

Forecasters have issued a host of warnings and advisories as the storm passes, including:

>> A flash flood watch for the Big Island through Saturday morning.

>> A high surf warning for the Big Island with waves up to 10 to 15 feet along east-facing shores through 6 p.m. today.

>> A high surf advisory with waves from 6 to 10 feet and locally higher sets along eastern shores of Kauai, Oahu and Maui, and the southern shores of Kauai and Oahu until 6 p.m. today.

>> A wind advisory for Hawaii island and Maui with east winds of 20 to 40 mph and gusts over 45 mph through 6 p.m. today. “Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages,” forecasters said.

>> A small craft advisory for Hawaii waters with east to northeast winds of 20 to 30 knots and seas 8 to 12 feet nutil 6 p.m. today.

Tropical Storm Flossie was centered about 1,145 miles east of Hilo at 5 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and headed west-northwest at 17 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Gradual weakening is anticipated over the weekend and will likely continue through early next week, the NHC said.

Flossie is expected to continue on the same general heading with a slight decrease in forward speed through early next week. On the forecast track, Flossie is forecast to cross into the central Pacific basin later today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from Flossie’s center.