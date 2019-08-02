 Rapid ohia death reaches Oahu
Editorial | Off the News

Rapid ohia death reaches Oahu

  • Today
  • Updated 7:12 p.m.

Rapid ohia death, a mysterious fungal disease, was recently discovered on a dead ohia tree on Kamehameha Schools land in the Koolau mountains, marking Oahu’s first fatality. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Stewardship of Puu Huluhulu critical to protect sensitive area

Scroll Up