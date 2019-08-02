Kokua Line: Permit for vacation rental stays with property after sale

Kokua Line is receiving many questions about Oahu’s new law regulating short-term rentals. Here are answers to some questions we’ve received from multiple readers, provided by Curtis Lum, a spokesman for the city Department of Planning and Permitting. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.