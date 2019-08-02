 ‘Success’ bonus sparks criticism about use of taxpayer money
‘Success’ bonus sparks criticism about use of taxpayer money

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

The board of the Hawaii Strategic Development Corp. approved a bonus of at least $52,827 for the agency’s outgoing President Karl Fooks, raising concerns in the Legislature. Read more

