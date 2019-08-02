Ferd Lewis: Committee provides insight into University of Hawaii athletics

As the University of Hawaii was picking up the pieces from the fallout of the Wonder Blunder, confronting rising coaches salaries and examining the tab on long-running deficits, the Board of Regents sought more insight into its athletic programs to prevent future headaches. Read more
