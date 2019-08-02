 Ferd Lewis: Committee provides insight into University of Hawaii athletics
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Committee provides insight into University of Hawaii athletics

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As the University of Hawaii was picking up the pieces from the fallout of the Wonder Blunder, confronting rising coaches salaries and examining the tab on long-running deficits, the Board of Regents sought more insight into its athletic programs to prevent future headaches. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up