10-year-old Laniakea crash victim returns home, DOT renews push to erect barriers

The state Department of Transportation has renewed efforts to push for barriers at Laniakea, also known as Turtle Beach, in the wake of a child being struck Thursday by a vehicle at the congested stretch of North Shore roadway where tourists frequently stop to see sea turtles.

The 10-year-old boy, who was visiting from San Jose, Calif, was discharged from the hospital Friday and left Hawaii with his parents today. But, he was rushed to The Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition Thursday after he was hit while crossing Kamehameha Highway at about 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the child flew about 10 to 15 feet before landing in the roadway, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in an email.

Ocean Safety personnel provided medical treatment, taking spinal injury precautions. Emergency Medical Services provided advanced lifesaving treatment and transported the boy to the hospital. The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, a nonprofit which aids visitors in distress, assisted the boy and his family after the incident.

VASH president and CEO Jessica Lani Rich said, “The family was very concerned when he was hit and they were concerned that he was in a lot of pain. They were really relieved that they were able to take him home.

“I’ve always had concerns about safety in that particular area.There are no crosswalks, no lights, no parking. This is a situation that was just waiting for an accident to happen and that accident happened this week sadly to a 10-year-old boy.”

DOT said Friday that it “is confident that if the barriers were in place this collision would not have happened.”

Laniakea Beach has generated controversy due to concerns over parking along the mauka side of the highway and pedestrians, who haphazardly cross the highway with no crosswalks to view the turtles as they rest on the sand.

Residents have complained that the large number of pedestrians crossing the road at Laniakea slows traffic in both directions for miles and creates a dangerous situation for visitors and drivers. A community-based task force was formed in 2011.

Back in December of 2013, state DOT installed an approximately 1,000-foot concrete barrier on the mauka side of the highway to reduce random pedestrian crossings and pedestrian versus vehicle conflicts at Laniakea Beach. DOT said the barriers “were proven to reduce vehicular conflicts and maintain traffic flow on Kamehameha Highway.”

However, DOT was forced to remove them in 2015 after the First Circuit court issued an injunction favoring Save Laniakea Coalition and five individuals who had filed a lawsuit to remove the barriers. DOT’s other attempts at solutions have been tied up in court and administrative boards for years.