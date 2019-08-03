Salt Lake store robbed, employees injured

Honolulu Police Department officers found and arrested an 18-year-old woman at 9:45 a.m. Friday after she allegedly stole items from a Salt Lake retail establishment, using force that injured two employees.
The injured employees were a 39-year-old man and 36-year-old woman.
The suspect was charged with second-degree robbery and is in police custody pending investigation.
