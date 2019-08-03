Letter: Trump would restrict food stamps amid plenty

In the bizarre world of Trump, we have growing surpluses of food, including soybeans and other food products exported to China, because of his trade wars with China and other countries. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.