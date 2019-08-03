 Editorial: Hawaii’s ongoing struggle with teacher retention
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hawaii’s ongoing struggle with teacher retention

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

While the state Department of Education is still sizing up this year’s back-to-school staffing shortage, the teachers union expects that it will likely resemble that of recent years. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: TMT could contribute more to Hawaiians

Scroll Up