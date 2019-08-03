HART board says ‘no’ to dissolution, warns it would imperil rail project

Members of the board tasked with overseeing the agency building Oahu’s $9.2 billion rail project are going on record against City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson’s plan to dissolve the agency, warning it would imperil the project. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.