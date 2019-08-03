 HART board says ‘no’ to dissolution, warns it would imperil rail project
  By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Members of the board tasked with overseeing the agency building Oahu’s $9.2 billion rail project are going on record against City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson’s plan to dissolve the agency, warning it would imperil the project. Read more

