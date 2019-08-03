U.S. men’s volleyball loses to Brazil in Peru

The U.S. men’s volleyball team, with three players with Hawaii ties, lost to Brazil 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 15-9 to wrap up preliminary round Pool B play at the Pan American Games on Friday in Lima, Peru. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.