 U.S. men's volleyball loses to Brazil in Peru


  Star-Advertiser staff
  
  

The U.S. men’s volleyball team, with three players with Hawaii ties, lost to Brazil 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 15-9 to wrap up preliminary round Pool B play at the Pan American Games on Friday in Lima, Peru. Read more

