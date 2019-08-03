 Lanikai, Hawaiian canoe clubs favored in state paddling championships
Sports

Lanikai, Hawaiian canoe clubs favored in state paddling championships

  • By Kyle Galdeira, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As the top crews take to the waters of Hanalei Bay on Kauai’s picturesque North Shore to compete today, the state competition will be missing a handful of recognizable clubs that elected not to send crews to participate. Read more

