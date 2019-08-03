 No action on University of Hawaii Board of Regents committee proposal
Sports

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents on Friday took no action on a proposal to eliminate its Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics as part of a restructuring. Read more

