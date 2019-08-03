TODAY
FOOTBALL
>> Nonleague: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 10 a.m.; Molokai at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kailua, 6 p.m.; Kohala vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6 p.m.; Kealakehe at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.; King Kekaulike vs. McKinley, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.; Damien at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.
PADDLING
>> Hawaii Canoe Racing Association: State Championship Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Hanalei Bay, Kauai.
SUNDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
BULLETIN BOARD
BASKETBALL
>> Hawaii Youth Athletic Foundation 3 v 3 Youth Tournament: At Kalaheo High School on Aug. 24. Sixteen slots per division. Intermediate (6th to 8th), junior varsity (9th to 10th) and varsity (11th to 12th). Format: double-elimination. Fee: $100 per team of five players. Register at www.HYAF.org.
BASEBALL
10u Cal Ripken World Series
At Phenix City, Ala., Friday
Pool Play
M8K PLAYZ (Hawaii) 13, Louisville (Ky.) 3
W—Zayne Ho’okala (42⁄3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 strikeouts). Leading hitters—M8K: Ho’okala 2-2, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Ka’alekahi Kuhaulua 4-4, HR, 4 runs; Kemohe Naiwi 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs.
Note: Completion of Thursday’s suspended game.
West Raleigh (N.C.) 12, M8K PLAYZ (Hawaii) 3
Leading hitter—M8K: Zayne Ho’okala 2-3, 2b.
Note: M8K PLAYZ (1-1) finishes pool play today against Hamilton (N.J.).
12/70 Cal Ripken World Series
At Branson, Mo., Friday
Pool Play
KRU 06 Baseball (Hawaii) 16, Mineral Area (Mo.) 1, 3 inn.
W—Zion Ishikawa (3 IP, 2 H, 5 strikeouts). Leading hitter—KRU 06: Moe Passi grand slam, 3 runs, 5 RBIs.
Note: KRU 06 (1-0) will play today against Winter Park (Fla.).
SOFTBALL
12U Babe Ruth World Series
At Treasure Coast, Fla., Thursday
Semifinals: Buffaloes (W.Va.) 7, Hawaii Strikers 4
Third Place: JPRD West (La.) 3, Hawaii Strikers 1
Note: The Hawaii Strikers finished the tournament with a 4-3 record. Elyse Yoshioka and Elysia Garrett made the Gold Glove World Series A-ll Defensive Team.
FISHING
Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament
At Kailua-Kona
>> Laguna Niguel Billfish Club-Firestein, USA… 1,600 points
>> Olympian Dream Fishing Club, Japan… 1,450 points
>> Denarau Game & Sportsfishing Club-Team Flying Fijians… 1,450 points
>> Kona Gamefish Club-Blue Fin, Japan… 1,400 points
>> Ohana Marlin Club, Japan… 1,250 points
>> Houston Big Game Fishing Club-Team Filo Pamela Basco… 1,250 points
>> Pajaro Valley Gamefish Club-Team 1, USA… 1,250 points
>> Hawke’s Bay Game Fishing Club-The Odd Fellows, NZ… 1,200 points
>> Lizard Island Game Fish Club… 1,200 points
GOLF
Oahu Junior Golf Association
Pearl Junior Open
At Pearl Country Club, July 23-25
Boys
10-younger (shortened tees)
>> Maximus Waki 86-82-86—254
>> Brycen James Massey 91-85-88—264
11-12 (red tees)
>> James Fujita 78-74-74—226
>> Bryce Toledo-Lue 78-78-75—231
>> Seung Min Ham 76-84-83—243
>> Reyn Aoki 85-84-82—251
>> Ko Shimada 94-82-78—254
13-14 (white tees)
>> Joshua Chung 69-76-72—217
>> Dane Watanabe 75-73-72—220
>> Rayden Hara-Shimabuku 73-76-77—226
>> Skylor Taylor 77-80-73—230
>> Ryder Ng 80-75-81—236
15-18 (blue tees)
>> Peter Jung 75-71-68—214
>> Jacob Torres 73-74-68—215
>> Blake Phillips 71-73-76—220
>> Tyler Ogawa 77-74-76—227
>> Fletcher Murray 80-77-75—232
Girls
10-younger (shortened tees)
>> Kady Matsumoto 78-84-77—239
>> Mia Nakaoka 86-88-90—264
>> Samantha Monroe 96-88-100—284
>> Tatum Frias 124-135-120—379
11-12 (red tees)
>> Kirsten Hall 78-78-75—231
>> Kate Nakaoka 81-77-73—231
>> Ava Cepeda 76-82-81—239
>> Mira Kubo 83-80-76—239
>> Jessica Doiguchi 77-77-88—242
13-14 (white tees)
>> Mia Cepeda 89-82-81—252
>> Bailey Nagai 84-85-88—257
>> Esther Jung 92-93-83—268
>> Jordi Yamauchi 109-110-102—321
15-18 (white tees)
>>Karissa Kilby 75-76-75—226
>> Alison Takamiya 76-77-76—229
>> Kelsey Ota 75-72-83—230
>> Shayna Lu 79-72-81—232
>> Katrina Huang 83-80-72—235
