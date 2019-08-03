TODAY

FOOTBALL

>> Nonleague: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 10 a.m.; Molokai at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kailua, 6 p.m.; Kohala vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6 p.m.; Kealakehe at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.; King Kekaulike vs. McKinley, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.; Damien at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

PADDLING

>> Hawaii Canoe Racing Association: State Championship Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Hanalei Bay, Kauai.

SUNDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

BULLETIN BOARD

BASKETBALL

>> Hawaii Youth Athletic Foundation 3 v 3 Youth Tournament: At Kalaheo High School on Aug. 24. Sixteen slots per division. Intermediate (6th to 8th), junior varsity (9th to 10th) and varsity (11th to 12th). Format: double-elimination. Fee: $100 per team of five players. Register at www.HYAF.org.

BASEBALL

10u Cal Ripken World Series

At Phenix City, Ala., Friday

Pool Play

M8K PLAYZ (Hawaii) 13, Louisville (Ky.) 3

W—Zayne Ho’okala (42⁄3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 strikeouts). Leading hitters—M8K: Ho’okala 2-2, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Ka’alekahi Kuhaulua 4-4, HR, 4 runs; Kemohe Naiwi 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs.

Note: Completion of Thursday’s suspended game.

West Raleigh (N.C.) 12, M8K PLAYZ (Hawaii) 3

Leading hitter—M8K: Zayne Ho’okala 2-3, 2b.

Note: M8K PLAYZ (1-1) finishes pool play today against Hamilton (N.J.).

12/70 Cal Ripken World Series

At Branson, Mo., Friday

Pool Play

KRU 06 Baseball (Hawaii) 16, Mineral Area (Mo.) 1, 3 inn.

W—Zion Ishikawa (3 IP, 2 H, 5 strikeouts). Leading hitter—KRU 06: Moe Passi grand slam, 3 runs, 5 RBIs.

Note: KRU 06 (1-0) will play today against Winter Park (Fla.).

SOFTBALL

12U Babe Ruth World Series

At Treasure Coast, Fla., Thursday

Semifinals: Buffaloes (W.Va.) 7, Hawaii Strikers 4

Third Place: JPRD West (La.) 3, Hawaii Strikers 1

Note: The Hawaii Strikers finished the tournament with a 4-3 record. Elyse Yoshioka and Elysia Garrett made the Gold Glove World Series A-ll Defensive Team.

FISHING

Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament

At Kailua-Kona

>> Laguna Niguel Billfish Club-Firestein, USA… 1,600 points

>> Olympian Dream Fishing Club, Japan… 1,450 points

>> Denarau Game & Sportsfishing Club-Team Flying Fijians… 1,450 points

>> Kona Gamefish Club-Blue Fin, Japan… 1,400 points

>> Ohana Marlin Club, Japan… 1,250 points

>> Houston Big Game Fishing Club-Team Filo Pamela Basco… 1,250 points

>> Pajaro Valley Gamefish Club-Team 1, USA… 1,250 points

>> Hawke’s Bay Game Fishing Club-The Odd Fellows, NZ… 1,200 points

>> Lizard Island Game Fish Club… 1,200 points

GOLF

Oahu Junior Golf Association

Pearl Junior Open

At Pearl Country Club, July 23-25

Boys

10-younger (shortened tees)

>> Maximus Waki 86-82-86—254

>> Brycen James Massey 91-85-88—264

11-12 (red tees)

>> James Fujita 78-74-74—226

>> Bryce Toledo-Lue 78-78-75—231

>> Seung Min Ham 76-84-83—243

>> Reyn Aoki 85-84-82—251

>> Ko Shimada 94-82-78—254

13-14 (white tees)

>> Joshua Chung 69-76-72—217

>> Dane Watanabe 75-73-72—220

>> Rayden Hara-Shimabuku 73-76-77—226

>> Skylor Taylor 77-80-73—230

>> Ryder Ng 80-75-81—236

15-18 (blue tees)

>> Peter Jung 75-71-68—214

>> Jacob Torres 73-74-68—215

>> Blake Phillips 71-73-76—220

>> Tyler Ogawa 77-74-76—227

>> Fletcher Murray 80-77-75—232

Girls

10-younger (shortened tees)

>> Kady Matsumoto 78-84-77—239

>> Mia Nakaoka 86-88-90—264

>> Samantha Monroe 96-88-100—284

>> Tatum Frias 124-135-120—379

11-12 (red tees)

>> Kirsten Hall 78-78-75—231

>> Kate Nakaoka 81-77-73—231

>> Ava Cepeda 76-82-81—239

>> Mira Kubo 83-80-76—239

>> Jessica Doiguchi 77-77-88—242

13-14 (white tees)

>> Mia Cepeda 89-82-81—252

>> Bailey Nagai 84-85-88—257

>> Esther Jung 92-93-83—268

>> Jordi Yamauchi 109-110-102—321

15-18 (white tees)

>>Karissa Kilby 75-76-75—226

>> Alison Takamiya 76-77-76—229

>> Kelsey Ota 75-72-83—230

>> Shayna Lu 79-72-81—232

>> Katrina Huang 83-80-72—235