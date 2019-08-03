Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 3

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs
>> Molokai 0, Nanakul1 o, 1Q
>> Punahou 13, Kailua 0, 1Q
TDs-Punahou: Vincent Terrell (95), Moku Dancil-Evans (82).
>> Kalani 14, Koahala 0, 1Q
TDs-Kalani: Nathaniel Balangitao (11), Wakea Kanahele (2)
>> Kealakehe at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.
>> King Kekaulike vs. McKinley, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
>> Damien at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.
>> ‘Iolani 47, Kamehameha-Hawaii 10, F
TDs-Iolani: Carter Kamana (84), Jonah Chong (12), Wailoa Manuel (61), Cole Ichikawa (10), Brody Logan Bantolina (1), Brock Hedani (26). KS-Hawaii: Apu Alfiche (1).
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.