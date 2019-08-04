Flags fly at half-staff after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio

United States and Hawaii state flags at the state Capitol, state offices and Hawaii National Guard facilities are being flown at half-staff today after mass shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, that took place just one day apart.

The Texas shooting happened Saturday in a shopping district, when a 21-year-old man killed 20 people. The gunman was arrested.

The Ohio shooting occurred early this morning, when a gunman killed nine people and injured at least 16 others. Responding police officers shot and killed the gunman.

Gov. David Ige gave the order to fly the flags at half-staff until sunset at the direction of the President of the United States, according to a release.

“We cannot become desensitized as we experience more of these horrible and senseless tragedies in communities across our country,” Ige said. “Each death is a heartbreaking loss, and each person wounded will need our support.”

The shootings are the 21st and 22nd mass killings in the U.S. this year, and come one week after a 19-year-old killed three and injured 13 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. The suspect in that incident died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.