Flossie continues to weaken as it gets closer to Hawaii

Tropical Storm Flossie continues to weaken as it heads west toward Hawaii.

As of 5 a.m. today, the storm was about 475 miles east of Hilo and 670 miles east of Honolulu, and was moving near 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

High surf warnings are in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for east- and north-facing shores on Maui and Hawaii island; a high surf advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for east-facing shores on Oahu, Kauai and Molokai.

A small craft advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for windward waters off Kauai, Maui and Oahu; the Kaiwi and Alenuihaha channels; and leeward, windward and southeast waters off Hawaii island.

Gradual weakening is expected over the next 48 hours, but National Weather Service forecasters do expect Flossie to make a northwest turn on Tuesday. While the system is expected to become a tropical depression on Monday, its current track will bring the system “very close” to Hawaii on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said, with increasing threats for high surf, potential for flash flooding, strong gusty winds, and thunderstorms.

Until then, light to moderate trade winds will continue across the islands under a high pressure ridge far to the north of the state. Shower activity for most islands will favor typical windward and mountain areas trending towards the overnight and early morning hours overnight into Monday.

Once Flossie passes the islands, drier air should return late Wednesday into Thursday, with increasing trade wind speeds as the storm moves northwest.

County of Hawaii officials report while beaches are open this morning, they may close at any time due to dangerous surf that could reach up to 15 feet today.

In addition, Whittington and Punaluu Beach Parks on Hawaii island are open, but camping permits and pavilion rentals are cancelled through the weekend; the bayfront parking lot on Kamehameha Avenue is closed until further notice; and Hele-On buses will continue to pick up passengers behind Afook-Chinen Civil Auditorium.