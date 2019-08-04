Teen arrested in boy’s fall from top of London’s Tate Modern

LONDON >> London police say a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a child was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern museum.
The Metropolitan Police said the injured 6-year-old child was found on a fifth-floor roof and taken to a local hospital by air ambulance today. The police force says he is in critical condition.
Police say they do not think the 17-year-old suspect knew the younger boy.
An open terrace and rooftop bar sit atop the Tate Modern, one of London’s busiest tourist attractions. Visitors to the terrace have panoramic views of London.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.