 Letter: EIH doesn’t seek to invade privacy
Editorial | Letters

Letter: EIH doesn’t seek to invade privacy

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I would like to challenge the statement that the “DOE is withholding some details of salaried positions because, officials say, the law protects personnel privacy.” Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hawaiian people more important than land

Scroll Up