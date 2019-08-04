Reunions calendar

Send items to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-210, Honolulu 96813; email features@staradvertiser.com; or fax 529-4750.

AIEA

>> Class of 1969: 50th reunion Oct. 12, Hawaii Okinawa Center. Info: 271-9622, 351-7161, 450-4737 or 228-6095; or email aiea69reunion@gmail.com.

BALDWIN

>> Class of 1969: 50th-reunion events include golf tournament Sept. 19 at Waiehu Golf Course; formal program Sept. 20 at Maui Beach Hotel; and get-together Sept. 21 at Dani’s Catering in Wailuku. Info: bhsclassof69 reunion@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page of Henry Perrine Baldwin High School Class of 1969 Reunion.

CAMPBELL

>> Class of 1969: 50th-reunion events include golf tournament at Barber’s Point, Sept. 27, 8 a.m., followed by picnic at Kapolei Regional Park at 11 a.m.; and banquet at Hampton Inn & Suites, Sept. 28, 5 p.m. RSVP: bisel001@hawaii.rr.com, ckiwata@gmail.com. Info: facebook.com/jchsclassof69.

CASTLE

>> Class of 1967: 70th Birthday Celebration, Oct. 21-24, Las Vegas. Info: castle67.com.

FARRINGTON

>> Class of 1957: Updating contact list. Info: 383-5658, 232-7499, 841-8555.

>> Class of 1959: 60th reunion Aug. 19-23, Las Vegas. 959-8358, 255-5518, 531-8487

>> Class of 1962: Updating contact list for 75th Birthday Bash Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pearl Country Club. Info: 833-2580.

>> Class of 1963: Get-togethers, 11 a.m. third Wednesday monthly, Moanalua 99 (near Watanabe Bakery). Info: 833-3459.

>> Class of 1965: Monthly luncheons, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. third Friday monthly, Moanalua 99 Food Court (stage area). Info: 387-8547, kalihikids@gmail.com or mail to FHS ’65 Alumni Club, 877-1 Ala Lilikoi St., Honolulu 96818.

>> Class of 1969: 50th-reunion events, Nov. 15-18, Las Vegas. Also, get- togethers, 5:30 p.m. first Wednesday monthly, Golden City Restaurant. Email ebatak001@hawaii.rr.com, leestoeck@hawaii.rr.com or midgiet@hawaii.rr.com.

>> Class of 1971: Monthly reunions, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesday monthly, 99 Ranch. Info: 233-9645.

>> Class of 1972: 65th Birthday Bash, Aug. 4, 5-9 p.m., Masa’s Cafeteria. Info: 234-2360, farrington1972@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1974: 45th reunion dinner and brunch, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Hale Ikena, Fort Shafter. Info: 348-6526, email jan.yam@hotmail.com or visit the Facebook page of FHS Class of 1974 Reunion.

KAIMUKI

>> Class of 1960: Updating contact list for reunion in 2020. Info: 358-6930, email pearlmori42@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1967: 70th Birthday Bash, Oct. 21-23, Las Vegas. Email wayne.shibata@hawaiian tel.net.

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact list for reunion in 2020. Email kaimukhs1970@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1977: Updating contact list for 60th Birthday Bash in October. Info: 351-7281, kaimuki77.org.

>> Class of 1979: “Good Times” 40th Reunion, Nov. 2, 3-9 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s. Dress in ’70s-themed fashions and styles. Info: 517-7119 (text), khs79.com.

KALANI

>> Class of 1962: 75th Birthday Celebration buffet luncheon, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27, 3660 on the Rise. 395-0707, 479-1704, 62falcons.com

>> Class of 1969: 50th reunion Aug. 10, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, Manoa Grand Ballroom. Info: 235-3747 or email kalaniclassof69@gmail.com.

>> Class of 2000: Updating contact information and seeking reunion planning committee members. Info: brandon sugiura@yahoo.com.

LEILEHUA

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact information for 50th reunion. Email asue338@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page of Leilehua High School 1970.

MAUI

>> Class of 1955: Updating information for 64th reunion, Sept. 18-19, Las Vegas. Info: 988-3402, 562-972-0742, 949-521-4066.

>> Class of 1956: Holding a reunion Oct. 12, Las Vegas. Info: 423-2439, 536-0723.

ROOSEVELT

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact information for 50th reunion in 2020 and other events. Info: email rhsriders1970@gmail.com, 1970rhs.com.

>> Class of 1972: 65th Birthday Celebration, Aug. 17, Natsunoya Tea House. Info: rhs72.com.

>> Class of 1979: 40th reunion, Aug. 17. Info: 808rhs79.info.

SAINT LOUIS SCHOOL

>> Class of 1970: Updating information for 50th anniversary reunion in 2020 and fundraising for endowment gift. Info: 592-5043, bnuibe@hotmail.com.

WAIANAE

>> Class of 1969: Vegas 50th Reunion, Oct. 13-17, Las Vegas. Info: 218-5727, 216-8970; or email earlmatsumoto@hotmail.com or memeakana@aol.com.

>> ’70s reunions: Updating contact information for reunion of Waianae High School graduating classes of the 1970s. Still seeking representatives from the classes of 1970, ’77 and ’78. For Class of ’71, email anniedistajo@ymail.com; Class of ’72, email susie3154@gmail.com, gesulga7@comcast.net or cecilia0312@gmail.com; Class of ’73, email candysuiso@seariderproductions.com, dpaakaula @aol.com, lynn@elite-mechanical.com, skush1030@gmail.com, cynthia milles@hotmail.com or HDelaCruz@wcchc.com; Class of ’74, email krsouza ohana @gmail.com or jkaka fox@yahoo.com; Class of ’75, email scaporoz@rcchawaii.org; Class of ’76, email aohoku@yahoo.com; Class of ’79, email celadmin@hawaii.rr.com.

WAIPAHU

>> Class of 1969: 50th reunion events on Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m., Hale Koa Hotel, Banyan Tree Showroom; and Aug. 18, 10 a.m., Nimitz Cove, Barber’s Point. Info: 224-8859, 392-2476.

>> Class of 1971: Updating contact list for 50th reunion. Email waipahuhs71@gmail.com; or mail to Waipahu High School Class of ‘71, c/o Cambe Corp., Executive Plaza, Suite 201, 6700 Kalanianaole Highway, Honolulu, HI 96825.

OTHER

>> James Campbell High School Alumni & Community Foundation: General membership and board meetings are held third Saturday monthly. Info: 372-3562, admin@jchsalumni.org or visit the Facebook page of JCHS Alumni & Community Foundation.

>> Farrington Alumni and Community Foundation: Board of Directors meet first Wednesday monthly (except July). Info: 305-5139, gogovs.com.

>> Kubasaki High School, Class of 1969: 50th reunion Sept. 2-6, Las Vegas. Other classes welcome. Info: 630-2079, ircrhh69@yahoo.com.