 On the Scene: Cancer survivor Leni Knight shares her story through art
On the Scene: Cancer survivor Leni Knight shares her story through art

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Leni Knight, who is 61 and a cancer survivor, is partnering with Hawaii recording artist Meleana Brown to present “Hold On,” an art exhibition, auction and concert on Saturday, in the Cupola Gallery and Bamboo Garden of Stage Restaurant in the Honolulu Design Center. Read more

