 Lee Cataluna: When is the right time to start worrying about hurricanes?
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: When is the right time to start worrying about hurricanes?

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

It used to be we’d start talking about hurricanes when the threat seemed possible and the concern was warranted. Now, we’re worried over a cluster of lines on a satellite map way down by Baja that might or might not turn into a hurricane. Read more

Previous Story
Man suffers injuries after jumping off China Walls
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up