 Councilwoman’s use of city funds to pay PR firm is scrutinized
Hawaii News

Councilwoman’s use of city funds to pay PR firm is scrutinized

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

Honolulu City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi is using her taxpayer-funded Council contingency account to pay a Honolulu public relations and advertising firm for community and media outreach and marketing. Read more

Previous Story
Man suffers injuries after jumping off China Walls
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up