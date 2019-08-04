Defense shines in the University of Hawaii football team’s Aloha Stadium practice

Give the Hawaii football team’s defense some padded room, and it goes crazy. That was apparent in Saturday’s statement-making scrimmage at Aloha Stadium, the Rainbow Warriors’ first appearance there this training camp. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.