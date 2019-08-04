 Ferd Lewis: Past University of Hawaii athletic directors left their imprint on 2019 football schedule
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Past University of Hawaii athletic directors left their imprint on 2019 football schedule

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

There are 21 athletic teams at the University of Hawaii, and it might surprise you which one has yet to play a game that has been scheduled by its coach. Not volleyball, not basketball, not tennis, soccer or water polo. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 4, 2019

Scroll Up