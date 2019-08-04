 Kealakehe holds off Pearl City at the Chargers’ home field
Sports

Kealakehe holds off Pearl City at the Chargers’ home field

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kealakehe’s trip to Oahu was a successful one. The Waveriders shook off a slow start and then pulled away from Pearl City before holding on for a 13-7 victory at the Chargers’ home field Saturday night. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 4, 2019

Scroll Up