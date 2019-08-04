TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

MONDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

BASEBALL

12/70 Cal Ripken World Series

At Branson, Mo., Saturday, Pool Play

Winter Park, Fla. 3, KRU 06 Baseball (Hawaii) 2 (7 innings)

Leading hitters–KRU: Moe Passi 2-3; Jayden Montero, 2-3, HR, run, RBI.

*Note: KRU (1-1) continues pool play today at 6:30 a.m. HST against North Colonie, NY.

*Correction: The winning pitcher against Louisville Ky. on Friday was Zyon Faleiva and not Zion Ishikawa.

10U Cal Ripken World Series

At Phenix City, Ala., Saturday, Pool Play

M8K PLAYZ (Hawaii) 11, Hamilton, N.J. 1 (4 innings)

WP–Kamakoa Grace, 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 K.

Leading hitters–M8K PLAYZ: Zayne Ho’okala, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ka’alekahi Kuhaulua 2-3, 2-2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Peyton Lum, 2-2, run, RBI.

*Note: M8K PLAYZ finishes pool play with a 2-1 record. They move on to championship single elimination bracket play today.

SWIMMING

North Shore Challenge

Course–from Ehukai Beach Park to Waimea Bay

Distance–2.3 miles, Saturday

Male

Open–1. Blair Day, 47:32.5; 2. Luis Saulny, 47:40.0; 3. Mitchell Simmons, 47:43.9.

11 to 12–1. Kaita Endo, 58:34.6; 2. Nicola Manzella, 1:16:35.5.

13 to 14–1. Kai Rawlings, 54:01.6.

15 to 19–1. Kaiko Decker, 48:56.2; 2. Kai West, 49:19.1; 3. Casey Wong, 55:51.3.

20 to 24–1. Mason Russo, 1:03:57.8; 2. Patrick Lum, 1:04:39.6; 3. James Velier, 1:19:31.1.

25 to 29–1. Marcus Guttmann, 51:13.3; 2. Ayman Andrews, 52:51.6; 3. Chris Takahashi, 54:05.5.

30 to 34–1. Tim Watts, 49:15.2; 2. Kaz Yoshiwara, 56:09.3; 3. Mike Kosiorek, 58:33.8.

35 to 39–1. Calvin Taetzsch, 49:46.7; 2. Nicholas Brown, 55:39.7; 3. Benjamin Williams, 55:56.1.

40 to 44–1. Jamie Gove, 48:54.8; 2. Shawn Carrier, 55:10.2; 3. Yu Yumoto, 58:41.8.

45 to 49–1. Keith Truelove, 48:57.9; 2. Michael Koehne, 49:36.9; 3. Ryan Leong, 49:40.3.

50 to 54–1. Chris Rawlings, 55:31.0; 2. Alex Webb, 57:08.9; 3. Wayne Simmons, 1:02:13.4.

55 to 59–1. Frank Bird, 51:17.9; 2. Claus Hansen, 51:27.7; 3. Mark Miller, 54:17.8.

60 to 64–1. Stefan Reinke, 54:55.1; 2. Bill Curtis, 1:02:15.0; 3. Tim Johns, 1:04.28.

65 to 69–1. Bill Goding, 51:43.8; 2. Stan Kobayashi, 1:01:42.6; 3. Alton Motobu, 1:11:19.6.

70 to 74–1. Stote Farnham, 1:06:03.7; 2. Ulrich Klinke, 1:09:24.0; 3. Warren Duryea, 1:15:18.4.

75 to79–1. Carl Kawauchi, 1:10:50.0; 2. David Nottage, 1:31:25.2.

80 and over–1. Gene Grounds, 1:26:06.5.

Female

Open–1. Jessica Burkett, 47:49.1; 2. Sandie Easton, 49:33.2; 3. Ally Lawson, 52:56.1.

11 to 12–1. Ida Henderson, 1:02:48.1.

13 to 14–1. Tehani Kong, 58:09.8; 2. Bailey Fritz, 58:44.6; 3. Malia Mierzwa, 58:47.0.

15 to 19–1. Alexa Phillips, 54:10.5; 2. Sarah Tarquin, 57:50.9; 3. Tia Cardona, 58:45.7.

20 to 24–1. Emma Baertlein, 1:01:06.4; 2. Shannon Guthrie, 1:15:14.4; 3. Emmaline Bradley, 1:16:36.6.

25 to 29–1. Angela Nepa, 54:59.3; 2. Emily Reynolds, 55:25.7; 3. Carey Colbert, 56:08.9.

30 to 34–1. Erin Gove, 54:19.9; 2. Kristen Johns, 54:20.7; 3. Nikki Russell, 58:34.3.

35 to 39–1. Kristy Henderson, 55:39.8; 2. Jackie Mitchell, 58:44.8; 3. Jessica Hartong, 1:01:18.0.

40 to 44–1. Elizabeth Stampley, 54:16.6; 2. Mindy Carr, 58:45.3; 3. Rachel Bradley, 58:46.8.

45 to 49–1. Miki Yoshida David, 56:13.8; 2. Michelle Simmons, 56:29.8; 3. Pamela Meiish, 58:47.3.

50 to 54–1. Deb Merwick, 58:38.7; 2. Jerelyn Watanabe, 1:02:47.7; 3. Marilyn Lipstreuer, 1:04:18.4.

55 to 59–1. Suzanne Zebedee, 1:04:36.5; 2. Denise Webb, 1:09:49.9; 3. Jacqueline Levin, 1:15:51.4.

60 to 64–1. Candy Green, 1:01:53.2; 2. Jane Stites, 1:04:28.9; 3. Lynn Graham, 1:18:56.9.

65 to 69–1. Gail Kosiorek, 1:29:21.3; 2. Carol Young, 1:34:15.3; 3. Ola Lau, 2:03:29.2.

75 to 79–1. Jane Kirton, 1:42:48.3.

80 and over–1. Lori Ahull, 1:52:13.2.