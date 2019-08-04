Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill out with knee sprain

PHILADELPHIA >> Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has a sprained ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss several weeks.
Grugier-Hill, a Kamehameha graudate, was on the field for tonight’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field wearing an immobilizer on his left leg and using crutches. He could miss six to eight weeks.
Grugier-Hill started 10 games last season after playing mostly on special teams his first two years. He was playing well in training camp and is expected to play an important role on defense when he returns.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.