Las Vegas’ STRAT tower gets a $140M makeover

Joining the Las Vegas upgrade parade, The STRAT (formerly the Stratosphere) is in the midst of a $140 million renovation of the property. Targeted areas are the casino floor, including an upgraded sports book; restaurants; and rooms. Recently completed was a sports book upgrade and an extensive remodel of the tower’s indoor-outdoor observation deck on the 108th and 109th floors, which introduced the restaurant 108 Eats by James Trees and the bar 108 Drinks.

$2 brews: If you’re at The STRAT and want a change of pace, check out the Aztec Inn across the street. The little slot house is a bit rough around the edges, but draft beer at the big bar is just $2 around the clock.

Apache opens: The 81-room boutique Apache Hotel at Binion’s has opened. The rooms feature vintage ’30s furnishings, hardwood floors and stained-glass windows; a new front desk is in the old lobby to check in guests. A quick survey of rates reveals weekdays for $99 and weekends for $199, and as of now, no resort fee.

More for lobster: After one month, the price of the all-you-can-eat lobster buffet at Silverton that runs on Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. has been raised by $2 to $39.99 ($37.99 when you show a players’ card). Still a good deal if you don’t mind the long lines.

Big barbecue: The restaurant Chosun Hwaro | Nara Teppan has opened in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. The grandiose 13,000-square-foot, 485-seat restaurant is being touted as the “largest Korean BBQ in Nevada.”

Question: What’s the story about the grasshoppers on the Strip?

Answer: Swarms of grasshoppers descended on Las Vegas last week after a rare, but intense, northerly migration (due to a wet winter and spring). They gathered on the Strip, drawn by the lights on the marquees (the Luxor beam was a prime attraction). They’re not dangerous and are expected to be moving on soon.

