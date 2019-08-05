Firefighters rescue 2 men, 10-year-old boy from rough waters off Hana

Maui firefighters rescued two men and a 10-year-old boy in rough waters off of Red Sand Beach in Hana Sunday.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of five people in distress in the ocean just after 4:15 p.m.

When they arrived, two people were already out of the water and three people were in the water approximately 150 to 200 yards offshore, according to a Maui County Department of Fire & Public Safety news release.

Firefighters rescued a man and child and transported them to Hana Bay. The fire department’s Air 1 helicopter hoisted the other man and two fire rescue crews members to the Hana Ball Field.

Medics treated the two men and child for water aspiration. The fire department said the 10-year-old boy was medevaced to Maui Memorial Medical Center for additional treatment.

The three rescued were a Molokai resident and a man and child visiting from Iceland.

A high-surf warning was in effect at the time of the rescue. The fire department described conditions as choppy seas with occasional 10-foot waves and winds at 15 miles per hour due to Tropical Storm Flossie.