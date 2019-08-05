Honolulu-bound lane of H3 tunnel blocked due to accident

The left lane of the H3 tunnel in the Honolulu-bound direction is blocked due to an accident.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.
The left lane of the H3 tunnel in the Honolulu-bound direction is blocked due to an accident.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.