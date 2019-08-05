Man is shot, has car stolen in Mililani; suspect arrested

Honolulu police arrested an adult male suspect in connection with a shooting in Mililani early today.
Police said a 48-year-old man was in his vehicle at approximately 12:55 a.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his property.
When the victim refused, the assailant allegedly shot him twice in the mid-torso and stole the victim’s vehicle.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to an area fronting an Ololu Street address where they treated the victim. Police said he was taken to a trauma hospital in stable condition.
Police recovered the stolen vehicle in Waipahu a short time later.
Officers also located and arrested the suspect in Waipahu on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
Police said he was not in the stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.