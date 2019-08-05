Man is shot, has car stolen in Mililani; suspect arrested

Honolulu police arrested an adult male suspect in connection with a shooting in Mililani early today.

Police said a 48-year-old man was in his vehicle at approximately 12:55 a.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his property.

When the victim refused, the assailant allegedly shot him twice in the mid-torso and stole the victim’s vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to an area fronting an Ololu Street address where they treated the victim. Police said he was taken to a trauma hospital in stable condition.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle in Waipahu a short time later.

Officers also located and arrested the suspect in Waipahu on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Police said he was not in the stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest.