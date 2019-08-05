Police close section of Big Isle highway after body found

Hawaii island police have closed a section of Route 137 to investigate a body located in the area.
Officers closed the road between MacKenzie State Park and Pohoiki Bay sometime before 4 a.m. today.
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
