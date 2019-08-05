Tropical Depression Flossie nears Hawaiian Islands

Tropical Depression Flossie continued on its approach toward the islands overnight.

Still registering maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, Flossie was centered 155 miles east of Hilo and 225 miles east-southeast of Hana at 5 a.m. today while tracking west-northwest at mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through late tonight for Maui and the Big Island. Moisture associated with Tropical Cyclone Flossie moving into the islands from the east, along with an upper-level trough just northwest of the state, will provide the ingredients for heavy rainfall and possible flooding issues for Maui and the Big Island through late tonight. As the moisture moves westward, the flash flood watch may need to be expanded to other islands as well.

Additionally, a high surf advisory for the east shores of Oahu, Maui, the Big Island, Kauai and Molokai remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters expect surf up to 6 to 9 along affected shores.

Little change in strength is forecast for Flossie during the next couple of days, the CPHC said. Flossie is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low later today and dissipate late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Weather officials expect Flossie to take a turn toward the northwest with a slight decrease in forward speed expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the system will move near the main Hawaiian Islands later today through Tuesday.