Hotel fire extinguished in Waikiki





Fire crews extinguished a three-alarm fire at the Waikiki Beachcomber By Outrigger hotel tonight.

The fire was reported in unit 1417 at 8:36 p.m. and extinguished by 9:13 p.m. Fifteen fire units with 57 personnel responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are now checking to see if all guests evacuated from the affected floors.

Scores of hotel guests waited downstairs and across the street from the hotel. Guests are not allowed to enter the hotel.

Douglas Gels, 53 of Washington D.C., said he and three friends were dining at the hotel restaurant on the first floor when they were informed of the fire.

“Very, very calmly everyone was asked to evacuate,” Gels said.

He and his friends are all staying above the 14th floor.

Kalakaua Avenue is closed tonight and traffic is being rerouted to Seaside Avenue.