 Letter: It’s disrespectful to fly Hawaii flag upside down
Letter: It’s disrespectful to fly Hawaii flag upside down

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

We get the frustration of the Hawaiian people over the Thirty Meter Telescope. What I don’t get is flying the state flag upside down. To me this is complete desecration. Maybe it is just me, but I would never fly the American flag or any state flag upside down. Fly it right! Read more

