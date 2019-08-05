 Letter: Momoa should put money where mouth is
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

You put Jason Momoa on the front page, giving him free publicity in order to get bigger bucks for his next movie (“More star power,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 1). Momoa doesn’t care at all about the people who are not allowed to go to work each day in order to pay for food for their children and their mortgage payments. Read more

